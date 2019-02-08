ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, was arrested Thursday evening in Atlanta.
Georgia State Patrol officials said the rapper was charged with reckless driving, failure to use correct signal and attempting to flee police.
Channel 2 Action News was the only local station to capture the moment Lil Baby exited the Atlanta City Jail.
The rapper was born in Atlanta and gained national attention with his Top 10 hit "Yes Indeed," featuring rapper Drake in 2018.
