4 men arrested after flying into Atlanta airport with 224 pounds of marijuana, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police announced the arrest of four suspected drug traffickers and confiscation of more than 200 pounds of marijuana at Atlanta’s airport.
According to police, they received information that suspected drug traffickers would be flying in to Atlanta from Las Vegas on Feb. 1.
Once the flight landed in Atlanta, officers were able to identify the luggage that was checked by the suspects.
K-9 units alerted officers to drugs inside all luggage belonging to the group.
Police said the four men were taken into custody while they were getting off the plane.
They are identified as Chad Ellis, 23, Jemonta Kilgore, 24, Labrinsan Culpepper, 25, and Rakeen Bland, 24.
Police said the men gave them consent to search their luggage, and officers said they found a total of 224 pounds of marijuana and nearly $8,000 cash.
All four men were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges may be updated, police said.
