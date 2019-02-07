Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola apologize for "creepy" napkins

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are apologizing for a gimmick that seemed to encourage passengers to flirt with each other.
A message on napkins read "because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey... you never know."
On the other side of the napkin, a place to "write down your number and give it to your plane crush"
Twitter blew up with many saying the napkins were "creepy."
Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh— ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019
