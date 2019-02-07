  • Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola apologize for "creepy" napkins

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola are apologizing for a gimmick that seemed to encourage passengers to flirt with each other.

    A message on napkins read "because you're on a plane full of interesting people and hey... you never know."

    On the other side of the napkin, a place to "write down your number and give it to your plane crush"

    Twitter blew up with many saying the napkins were "creepy."

