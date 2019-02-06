0 Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing father of 7, wife says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have arrested and charged a local man with first-degree murder following a deadly double shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis.

Calvin Wilkins, 38, was arrested by Memphis police and is facing multiple charges related to the shooting that killed a man and critically injured a woman.

FOX13 obtained the arrest affidavit which detailed what led up to the deadly shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators were on the scene for nearly nine hours.

According to the suspect's wife, Wilkins became angry at her for making someone a plate of food during a Super Bowl party.

Wilkins became 'verbally abusive' and everyone but the victims left the party. His wife then received back-to-back calls from the victim's phone. When she answered, she could hear Wilkins' voice and one of victim's pleading for their life.

She then heard multiple gunshots, the police report said.

Issacca Powell, 28, was killed in the shooting. FOX13 spoke with his family members, who said the murder victim was a father of seven.

Family members identified the other victim as Sierra Stornes – a 32-year-old mother of three. She was the subject of a CityWatch alert for a missing and endangered adult Monday morning.

Memphis police sent out the CityWatch at 1:43 a.m. It stated she had been missing since 1:10 a.m. – 20 minutes before police arrived at the scene.

Details surrounding her disappearance were alarming.

Doctors told family Stornes has no brain activity and is on life support. She was allegedly shot in the head multiple times, according to a family member.

Wilkins was arrested and admitted to police that he was at the house Sunday night.

Inside his home, they found two handguns, marijuana, and clear plastic baggies, police said.

Wilkins is being charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

