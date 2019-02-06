  • Crews respond to large explosion heard across south metro Atlanta

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A neighborhood in Chattahoochee Hills was rocked Tuesday night by a large explosion across the southern metro area.

    Channel 2 Action News is at the scene on Cochran Mill Road and Cedar Grove Road in Chattahooche Hills as investigators work to find out what happened.

    Residents reached out to Channel 2 on social media, saying they heard the loud boom. Some thought it was an earthquake.

    Channel 2 Action News is working into the night to get more details and will have updates, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories