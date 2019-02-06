Crews respond to large explosion heard across south metro Atlanta

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A neighborhood in Chattahoochee Hills was rocked Tuesday night by a large explosion across the southern metro area.
Channel 2 Action News is at the scene on Cochran Mill Road and Cedar Grove Road in Chattahooche Hills as investigators work to find out what happened.
Residents reached out to Channel 2 on social media, saying they heard the loud boom. Some thought it was an earthquake.
Channel 2 Action News is working into the night to get more details and will have updates, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
#Fairburn We're aware of a large explosion reported in our area. It did not happen in Fairburn city limits, we are still gathering information from surrounding agencies.— Fairburn Police Dept (@FairburnPD) February 6, 2019
Just got to this road block related to the investigation into the loud boom people heard @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/65hbNkhoF6— Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWSB) February 6, 2019
