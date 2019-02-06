ATLANTA - Atlanta fire says manholes covers are "blowing off" along Peachtree Street in midtown Atlanta.
The incidents happened on Peachtree Street between North Avenue and Linden Avenue.
Officers are currently blocking off Peachtree St. between North Ave. and Pine St. and Linden is blocked between Courtland St. and Spring St.
The Atlanta Police Department said the incident was reported as an underground electrical explosion.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Contrary to reports, Emory Clinic at Emory University Hospital Midtown on Peachtree Street was not evacuated. The hospital is using backup power and is operating as normal.
Viewers said they heard loud booms and then saw smoke.
Something happening on Peachtree near my apartment. Multiple loud booms and smoke. @wsbtv @ajc pic.twitter.com/ld0TJeBG3Q— Colleen Corona (@colleencorona) February 6, 2019
Police/Fire activity has Peachtree Street closed at North Ave. https://t.co/YULjFukFkK #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/omE1JAtYy2— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) February 6, 2019
Don’t mind the rainy window - we didn’t want to let the smoke in the house. 😷 pic.twitter.com/jHHO0iVkcR— Leslie (@LAinGA) February 6, 2019
