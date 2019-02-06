0 Police: Man who scammed people out of Super Bowl tickets caught at CA casino

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A prominent Gwinnett County businessman accused of taking off with nearly $1 million in a monthslong Super Bowl ticket and business scam has been arrested in California.

Victims tipped off Channel 2 Action News that Ketan Shah, who owns a digital printing shop and sits on numerous community boards, took $20,000 and never delivered premium Super Bowl tickets.

Alan Tartt told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr last week that he and two others told police they started making $5,000 payments to Shah as regular deposits on $20,000 worth of tickets.

But when it came time to meet late this month, Tartt said he couldn’t reach Shah. He went to Sandy Springs police, the FBI and his bank to file reports.

Records show Shah’s mother also contacted police, saying she’d lost $36,000 in the scam, but declined to press charges. Four other metro Atlanta men filed one theft by deception report on Shah, citing similar lost amounts in ticket purchases.

The biggest loss recorded was a $500,000 payment made to Shah by a friend and businessman in Columbus, Georgia, who said he was promised tickets and a chance to host an arena Super Bowl event.

Gwinnett police detectives said after they began investigating they learned that Shah had been traveling to Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California.

Police said a casino worker at the Pechanga Casino and Resort in Temecula, California, saw the extensive media coverage about Shah, recognized him and called police.

Shah has been charged with one count of felony theft by conversion and is currently being held in

California until he can be extradited back to Gwinnett County.

Anyone who may have more information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

