Atlanta Falcons have released Matt Bryant, the kicker announced Wednesday afternoon.
“I was informed last night that the team was moving on from my services and that I would be released,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “I want to say thank you to all (of) the fans that have stood with me and my family during our time here.”
#theshowmustgoon pic.twitter.com/J63iycYTSY— matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) February 6, 2019
Bryant, who will turn 44 in May, said Tuesday night that he did not plan on retiring.
Over this past year I’ve been asked numerous times about retirement and how I feel. Well, I’m not retiring and I feel fine and plan on feeling even better with some changes to my offseason program!— matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) February 6, 2019
Bryant had been with the Falcons since 2009 and signed a 3-year contract worth $10.5 million in March 2018. The kicker made 20 of his 21 field goal attempts and 33 of his 35 extra point attempts last season.
The Falcons will now look to Giorgio Tavecchio, who signed a deal in August.
