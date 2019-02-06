'We're lucky no one died:' Sheriff says angel watched over deputies during shootout

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff in Barrow County said his deputies had an angel over them during a chase and shootout that left two people wounded Tuesday.
Sheriff Jud Smith said the most critical point in the incident was that the suspect’s pickup truck was still moving while he fired at the deputies through his front windshield.
Smith gave Channel 2’s Tony Thomas the first look at the department's damaged vehicles.
“That's where the rounds exited the vehicle,” Smith said.
A Barrow County sheriff's deputy fired shots through his own windshield, trying to stop 31-year-old suspect Casey Taylor after a chase and crash.
Dashcam video of the pursuit was released Wednesday. Authorities said Taylor was driving the pickup truck as it dodged oncoming traffic and swerved at deputies for 16 minutes.
“We are lucky no one died yesterday,” Smith said.
