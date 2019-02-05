  • 2 people shot by officers after police chase, GBI says

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Barrow County after three people led deputies on a police chase.

    The incident happened Tuesday around 12:00 p.m. on Parks Mill Road, police said. The road is currently shut down. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared a pickup truck had crashed into the trees along the road. 

    GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers told Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot and a third person was taken into custody. No deputies were injured.

    Ayers said deputies attempted to stop the truck for failure to maintain a lane. The vechicle didn't stop. 

    The suspects led deputies on a chase for about 15 minutes before officers performed a PIT manuever. 

    The suspects then exchanged gunfire with police. 

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas is at the scene, where multiple law enforcement officers are just starting to investigate. It is unclear how long the road will be shut down. 

