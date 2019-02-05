BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Barrow County after three people led deputies on a police chase.
The incident happened Tuesday around 12:00 p.m. on Parks Mill Road, police said. The road is currently shut down.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared a pickup truck had crashed into the trees along the road.
GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers told Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot and a third person was taken into custody. No deputies were injured.
On scene of deputy involved shooting in Barrow County . GBI says end of chase involving Barrow Deputies. After a PIt maneuver, authorities say person inside truck opened fire on 5 deputies. 2 of 3 ppl inside truck shot , still alive . No deputies hurt . @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OmAlMplHAM— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) February 5, 2019
Ayers said deputies attempted to stop the truck for failure to maintain a lane. The vechicle didn't stop.
The suspects led deputies on a chase for about 15 minutes before officers performed a PIT manuever.
The suspects then exchanged gunfire with police.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is at the scene, where multiple law enforcement officers are just starting to investigate. It is unclear how long the road will be shut down.
Breaking: Barrow County Sheriff deputy involved shooting closes Parks Mill Rd off County Line- Auburn Rd. @TonyThomasWSB is on the scene. Watch for a live report coming up on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/ONTdlTfQkn— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) February 5, 2019
We're LIVE at the scene gathering more details for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SEX STING: 2 dozen arrested Super Bowl weekend in Cobb County
- Teacher under investigation over video that shows him repeatedly hitting student
- Woman says she had scary encounter with man who appeared be impersonating officer
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}