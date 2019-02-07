Emergency lane closures on I-285 as crews work to repair sinkhole

Georgia Department of Transportation tells Channel 2 Action News crews will close all lanes on I-285 westbound between Old National Hwy (exit 62) and Washington Road (exit 1) to repair a sinkhole.
GDOT wants drivers to plan ahead as they say this will create delays during the morning commute.
In a news release, GDOT says drivers traveling on I-285 westbound will be directed to take the Old National Hwy Collector-Distributor ramp (exit 62) and follow the signs for I-285 northbound. In addition, the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-285 westbound will be closed.
Drivers traveling to I-85 southbound will be directed to take the Old National Road collector- distributor (exit 69) and follow the signs for I-285 northbound.
Channel 2 Action News is following this story and will have updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}