Emergency lane closures on I-285 as crews work to repair sinkhole

    Georgia Department of Transportation tells Channel 2 Action News crews will close all lanes on I-285 westbound between Old National Hwy (exit 62) and Washington Road (exit 1) to repair a sinkhole.

    GDOT wants drivers to plan ahead as they say this will create delays during the morning commute.

    In a news release, GDOT says drivers traveling on I-285 westbound will be directed to take the Old National Hwy Collector-Distributor ramp (exit 62) and follow the signs for I-285 northbound. In addition, the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-285 westbound will be closed. 

    Drivers traveling to I-85 southbound will be directed to take the Old National Road collector- distributor (exit  69) and follow the signs for I-285 northbound.

