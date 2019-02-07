  • Atlanta-based SunTrust Bank and BB&T to merge in $66 billion deal

    ATLANTA - Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are joining in $66 billion, all-stock deal.

    In a news release, the announcement said the banks will operate under a new name:

    "Combined company to operate under a new name and be headquartered in Charlotte, NC while maintaining significant operations and investment in Winston-Salem, NC and Atlanta, GA."

    The combined company will be the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits.

    SunTrust Bank was established in 1891 in Atlanta, where its headquarters is located.

    SunTrust has many building in Atlanta, including SunTrust Park in Cobb County and SunTrust Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

