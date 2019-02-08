  • BREAKING: 1 shot after fight between two drivers, police say

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a recycling center in Doraville.

    Metro Green Recycling is located at 4351 Pleasantdale Road. 

    “A dispute broke out and it resulted in a person being shot,” Gwinnett Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said in a statement.

    Police said a driver lost debris off of his truck. A second driver followed him and shot him in the stomach. The shooter remained at the scene. The victim's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening and he was able to walk to the ambulance himself, police said.

