BREAKING: 1 shot after fight between two drivers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a recycling center in Doraville.
Metro Green Recycling is located at 4351 Pleasantdale Road.
“A dispute broke out and it resulted in a person being shot,” Gwinnett Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said in a statement.
Police said a driver lost debris off of his truck. A second driver followed him and shot him in the stomach. The shooter remained at the scene. The victim's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening and he was able to walk to the ambulance himself, police said.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta rapper Lil Baby arrested on reckless driving charges, troopers say
- Police: 4 arrested for flying into Atlanta airport with 224 lbs. of marijuana
- Mom says son ended up in hospital after taking meds prescribed by doctor who's now in jail
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}