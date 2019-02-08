GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Police are investigating after a north Georgia businessman was shot and killed outside a CVS store in Hall County Thursday night.
The shooting happened at the CVS on Parkhill Drive in Gainesville around 7:45 p.m.
Investigators say a man wearing all black clothing, a hoodie and a mask was seen by several people wandering in the parking lot outside the store.
Businessman Jack Hough, 73, was sitting inside his car in the parking lot while his wife went inside the store.
Police believe the man approached Hough in an attempt to carjack or rob him and the two began to struggle. Hough was shot in the chest and rushed to a hospital, where he died.
K-9 units, officers and a helicopter searched the area for the suspect, who is still on the loose.
