NASHVILLE - Five juveniles under the age of 16 have been charged in the shooting death of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, 24.
Yorlets was killed in an attempted robbery outside of his home in Nashville on Feb. 7, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Three girls, ages 12, 14, and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, were charged with criminal homicide. They were arrested at a West Nashville Walmart.
Nashville police identified three of the children as Roniyah McKnight, Diamond Lewis and Decorrius Wright. The other two children have not been identified because they are 13 or younger. They were all taken to juvenile detention.
A gun was recovered, as well as a stolen car in the parking lot. Investigators say the five were in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck when they spotted Yorlets outside. They held him at gunpoint, stole his wallet and demanded his keys. Police believe Yorlets was shot after he refused to hand them over.
Yorlets was a Belmont University graduate who was the guitar player and lead singer for Nashville-based band Carverton. The band released the following statement on their Facebook page:
"On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets. We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay."
Yorlets was from Pennsylvania.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses.
