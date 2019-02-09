0 This Georgia teacher fixing his student's hair in gym class is warming the hearts of millions

VALDOSTA, Ga. - A video showing a Georgia phys ed teacher putting his student's hair in a ponytail is sure to brighten your day.

Jonathan Oliver was filmed as he paused in gym class to assist kindergartner Kristen Paulk at WG Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta. The sweet moment was shared on Facebook by the assistant kindergarten teacher, Kandice Anderson who wrote, "When your job goes beyond teaching... #CoachO #LoveI

The footage, which was posted two weeks ago, garnered over 3 million views.

"It was shocking to me that it got that much attention because we all do it," Oliver, 34, told "Good Morning America," adding that he didn't realize he was being filmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

"We [teachers] want to make them feel like they're at home and that they enjoy being here," he added. "We try to love on them as much as possible. To me, it was just a ponytail."

Oliver, a dad of three, said Kristen approached him asking to put a ponytail in her hair during a basketball activity.

Oliver often styles his daughter's hair, but said his expertise doesn't go beyond ponytails.

"It was a good thing she asked for a ponytail," Oliver said, laughing. "Anything else, I'd say, 'You better ask your mom.'"

Kristen's mom, Miyah Cleckley, told "GMA" that she was touched by the video. "I always know that Kristen is in very good hands with him," Cleckley said of Oliver. "I thought it was really cute because her father he does their hair a lot. We have five girls and one son so when I'm working he has to pick up the weight of doing their hair."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.