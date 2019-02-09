BUCKHEAD - Police are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed outside a bar at a busy Buckhead shopping center.
The shooting happened early Saturday outside the Hole In The Wall bar located off Peachtree Road.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the man died after he was shot in the torso multiple times.
Police said there is no description of the people at this time, but they are looking for a red Nissan Altima that could have damage.
Police are still investigating a shooting in Buckhead -- the parking lot in front of Sephora is open - coffee shop, Cherry Blow dry bar. BUT the back is partially blocked off. This is near Kale Me Crazy, there's a nail salon, OVME Medi Spa. Live report in minutes.— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 9, 2019
This is video I shot this morning from my balcony. I heard the gunshots too - at least 7. When I looked out my window, I saw lines of @Atlanta_Police cars. I will have a live report in minutes. https://t.co/iC9v2kAC1t— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 9, 2019
