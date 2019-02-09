  • Man shot, killed outside bar at busy Buckhead shopping center, police say

    BUCKHEAD - Police are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed outside a bar at a busy Buckhead shopping center.

    The shooting happened early Saturday outside the Hole In The Wall bar located off Peachtree Road. 

    Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2's Lauren Pozen the man died after he was shot in the torso multiple times. 

    Police said there is no description of the people at this time, but they are looking for a red Nissan Altima that could have damage. 

