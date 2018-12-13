Man impersonating Walmart employee steals TVs, pinatas, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are searching for a man accused of impersonating a Walmart employee and stealing televisions and other items, according to news reports.
The man dressed as an employee and walked into a city Walmart on Nov. 24, KRQE-TV reported.
He went into an employee-only area, grabbed a six-wheeler cart and proceeded to load it up with two TVs and two pinatas, according to KRQE.
He then left the store without paying.
Police are asking for the public’s help in catching the thief.
