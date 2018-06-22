  • Man finds rattlesnake under hood of vehicle

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A New York man trying to jump-start his vehicle had to jump back quickly when he discovered a rattlesnake resting on his engine last week, WBNG reported.

    The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported that a man in Hancock called on June 11 to report the snake resting on an engine block. The man opened the hood of his vehicle when he heard the distinct rattle of the reptile.

    The man told investigators the snake then slithered to the battery and curled up, WBNG reported.

    Conservation officials confirmed that the reptile was a timber rattlesnake, which is the largest venomous snake in New York. Officials said a conservation officer removed the snake from the engine and released it, WBNG reported.

