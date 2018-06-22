0 Marietta city councilman seeks restraining order against one of his fellow councilmen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A strange dispute on the Marietta City Council: A councilman sought a restraining order against one of his fellow councilmen.

Video from the most recent Marietta City Council meeting shows a civil discussion, but it’s after the meeting when tensions allegedly boiled over.

Councilman Reggie Copeland did not want to appear on camera, but told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon he felt threatened by Councilman Andy Morris, so much so, he sought a restraining order against him.

Copeland told Wilfon the tense moments between the two men go back to earlier this year, including at an April meeting, when he says morris gave him the finger, although that’s unclear in the video. Then, according to this police report he filed with Marietta police, Copeland said he felt threatened by Morris after last week's meeting.

At one point he said he told Morris, “Sir, you’re in my space, please back up off of me.” Morris allegedly told Copeland, “How much space do you have? What you going to do?”

Earlier this week a judge threw out Copeland’s request for a restraining order, saying he could not have been in reasonable fear for his safety.

Morris did not want to talk on camera, but told Wilfon the judge’s ruling speaks for itself.

It's unclear what sparked the alleged feud. Marietta residents said they just hope it’s over.

Copeland said he might appeal the judge's ruling.

The Marietta City Council meets again next Tuesday.



