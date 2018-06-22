Men use blanket beat woman inside department store, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two men who beat and shove a woman to the floor inside a popular department store in Gwinnett County.
The victim told police that the men threw a blanket over her head and then attacked her inside the Ross Department store on Stone Mountain Highway in May.
Dina Bingham said she was shopping on May 12 when she felt a blanket over her head. She said two men started shaking her and shoving her around.
Gwinnett Police released a surveillance photo of the two suspects, with one carrying a blanket they used in the alleged attack.
The victim takes us through the violent attack, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
