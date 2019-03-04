Fire at church leaves building in ashes; Cross, Bibles untouched by flames

DANIELS, W.Va. - A fire at a West Virginia church destroyed the building, but amazingly, firefighters said, the house of God’s Bibles and cross were not damaged.
The fire happened at Freedom Ministries Church early Sunday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but services were canceled, WVNS reported.
When firefighters searched the rubble, they said the Bibles were not burned and crosses were not damaged by the flames, WVNS reported.
The Coal City Fire Department posted a photo of what they said was found in what was left in the burned-out church.
The heat from the flames was so intense, firefighters said they had to leave the structure, and they expected to find nothing salvageable when they got back inside, WLKY reported.
Church officials vow to rebuild.
