0 Father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack sues 'coward' deputy who didn't enter school

PARKLAND, Fla. - Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday evening, according to court records.

The suit names several parties, including Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old accused in the shooting, and Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson, who lives in suburban Boynton Beach. Peterson, who was on campus that day, did not go inside Building 12 although he knew there was a shooting going on.

Related Headlines Photos: Remembering Parkland Florida school shooting victims

Pollack announced on Twitter that the suit has nothing to do with money.

“I want to be sure anywhere he goes in this country, he will be recognized as the coward that could have gone in and saved the students and teachers on the third floor,” he wrote on the social media website.

This suit has nothing to do with money. I want to be sure anywhere he goes in this country he will be recognized as the coward that could have gone in and saved the students and teachers on the third floor. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 1, 2018

On Feb. 14, 17 people, including Pollack’s daughter, were shot and killed by Cruz, a former student at the school. Cruz was later captured by local police and charged with 17 counts of murder and several more counts of attempted murder for the others inside the school who were injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office released dispatches and video that showed Peterson knew there was a shooting going on, but that he stood outside the building instead of going inside to confront Cruz. Peterson retired from the sheriff’s office the day authorities released the information.

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.