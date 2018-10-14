Dispute over country music triggers inmate fight, officials say

RACINE, Wis. - One inmate's loathing of country music could cost him more time behind bars, jail officials said.
Dustin Hampton, 33, is accused of starting a fight with another inmate at the Racine County Jail on Monday because the man refused to stop singing country songs, WISN reported.
Hampton allegedly approached the country crooner during breakfast and shoved him with both hands, causing him to fall and hit his head on a chair, Madison.com reported. The victim suffered a 2-inch laceration to the head, officials said.
Hampton has a lengthy criminal record in Wisconsin, Madison.com reported. He was charged Thursday with battery by a prisoner as a repeat offender, which is a felony charge.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}