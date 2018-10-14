  • Armed robber locks McDonald's employees in freezer, police say

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man with a handgun robbed a McDonald's and locked employees into a walk-in cooler early Saturday morning, police say. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked to officials with the County Sheriff's Office, who said deputies are still looking for the suspect. 

    The employees ran out of the back of the store and flagged down deputies at a nearby business. 

    We're talking to a Waffle House employee who said that terrified McDonald's employees ran into her restaurant, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories