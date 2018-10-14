Following their first loss of the season, the Georgia Bulldogs slipped to No. 8 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday afternoon.
LSU jumped all the way to No. 5 in the AP Poll with their 36-16 win.
Georgia wasn't the only top 10 team defeated yesterday, which has caused a major shakeup in both polls this week.
Iowa State upset No. 6 West Virginia, No. 8 Penn State lost in final minutes to Michigan State and No. 17 Oregon defeated No. 7 Washington in overtime.
The Bulldogs also fell four spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 6 after the loss.
TRENDING STORIES:
Georgia heads into its bye week before it prepares for rival Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 27.
A win over the Gators would come at a great time for the Bulldogs after the loss to the Tigers. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released three days later on Oct. 30.
AP POLL WEEK 8
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Michigan
- Texas
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- UCF
- Florida
- Oregon
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Washington
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
- South Florida
- Mississippi State
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
- Washington State
Other receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.
Dropped from poll: Miami, Colorado, Auburn
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}