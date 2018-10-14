BREAKING: Small plane crashes at Gwinnett County airport

A small plane crashed at the Gwinnett County Airport Sunday afternoon, fire department officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
The two occupants in the plane exited safely but are being evaluated for injuries, officials said.
It is the second plane crash reported in the past two days.
It is the second plane crash reported in the past two days. Yesterday, a pilot was killed in Paulding County when a small single-engine plane crashed near the Bartow County line.
