BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Paulding County; 1 dead

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane has crashed in Paulding County, killing the pilot, officials say. 

    Officials say a small single-engine plane crashed off Lucas Road. near the Bartow County line. The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane. 

    Official say the incident happened before 5:30 p.m. The NTSB and FAA are on the way to investigate.

