BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Paulding County; 1 dead

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A small plane has crashed in Paulding County, killing the pilot, officials say.
Officials say a small single-engine plane crashed off Lucas Road. near the Bartow County line. The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane.
Official say the incident happened before 5:30 p.m. The NTSB and FAA are on the way to investigate.
One person dead after single-engine plane crashes in Paulding County. This is happening at Lucas Road at Cochran Road, per investigators.
