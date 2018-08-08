Disney sleep hotline offers bedtime messages from Mickey, other fan favorites

Can't get the kids to go to sleep? Maybe Mickey can help.
According to USA Today, Disney's new sleep hotline lets kids hear a goodnight message from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy. If you're in the United States or Canada, you can dial the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear one message per call through Aug. 31.
The hotline's launch came as the Disney store announced its new Sleep Shop product line, which includes pajamas, stuffed animals, blankets and other bedtime goodies. Learn more here.
Ready to add a dash of @Disney magic to bedtime? ✨ https://t.co/2NU6AvUQRC pic.twitter.com/ohjChTEZji— shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 6, 2018
