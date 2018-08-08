Car crashes into home, minutes after woman says she was sitting in spot where it hit

ATLANTA - A woman is thankful she was not in her usual sitting spot after a car crashed into her home.
It happened in the 2000 block of Burroughs Avenue in Atlanta Tuesday night.
We're talking to the woman for a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The woman who lives at the house tells Channel 2 Action News she was sitting in her enclosed patio just minutes before a car crashed into her home.
She had just gotten up from that spot and was getting ready to watch TV in another room when it happened.
The owner of the car that crashed into her house lives across the street from her.
They told her someone ran them off the road and that she lost control of the vehicle.
