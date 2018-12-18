Boy seriously injured after foot gets caught in Macy's escalator

CHICAGO - A boy was injured Saturday when his foot was caught in a escalator at a Macy’s department store in Chicago, WBBM reported.
Police said the incident occurred at 9:43 a.m. near the fourth floor in the 125-year-old store, the television station reported.
The boy, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital, WBBM reported.
In a statement, Macy’s apologized about the incident.
“We are very sorry that this accident happened and are currently investigating. We continuously assess the condition of our escalators and elevators to keep compliant within the city and state codes,” the store said in its statement.
According to building permit and inspection records, Macy’s failed a permit inspection in October, WBBM reported.
Records show three violations pertaining to escalator equipment including one violation that asked the department store to “eliminate sharp edges and corners of decking,” the television station reported.
Macy’s said all violations have been addressed, WBBM reported.
