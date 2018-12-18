Student says he was choked, tackled by officer after candy bar theft

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local high school student says a school resource officer choked and tackled him for stealing a candy bar.
Cellphone video showed the officer force the student to the floor.
The officer seen in the video is under investigation and the student and others are facing criminal charges.
The mother of one of these students told Channel 2’s Tom Regan she will fight the charges and that officer who wrestled her son to the ground used unwarranted excessive force.
The incident happened last week at Alcovy High School in Covington. Video captured the moment when 14-year-old Asah Glenn is confronted by a school resources officer and flipped to the floor.
Moments earlier, officials said he and a crowd of other student grabbed snacks from an open vending machine without paying.
We're hearing from the teen's mother about the incident, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}