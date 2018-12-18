0 14 major roads in Atlanta to be affected by Super Bowl traffic plan

ATLANTA - The busiest road in Midtown Atlanta will be partially closed the day before the Super Bowl for an awards show.

There are detours planned and years of thought has gone into it. Officials just want residents to put some thought into their plans as well.

More than a million people are expected to navigate the streets of downtown Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

“We've been meeting for about two years on how best to tackle this here in Atlanta,” said Super Bowl Host Committee official Amy Patterson.

Channel 2 Action News received a glimpse of the plan to minimize the inconvenience.

A Monday night community meeting was the first of four discussions for how city leaders are preparing for Super Bowl traffic.

At least 14 roads in midtown and downtown Atlanta will be partially affected by either road or lane closures.

The closure of Northside Drive will lead to detours along Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Four blocks of Peachtree Street will also be closed in midtown for a Saturday night awards show at the Fox Theater.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Trying to drive in this will not go well for you, so we want to make sure that you utilize the public transportation mode to get here,” said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Scott Kreher.

MARTA is offering extended hours to try and ease congestion.

“I already take MARTA so I'll continue to do that,” said resident Jen Farris.

Monday's meeting is part of a plan to give residents a five-week head start before roads are first affected on January 26.

“They’re going to start blocking off streets way before I thought they were,” said resident Maedean Noble.

These security closures are part of a plan designed by local state and federal agencies.

MORE INFO HERE.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.