Justin Fields' stepmom: ‘We haven't made a decision'

Justin Fields might not be out the door just yet, but it appears he’s heading that way.
Asked if she could confirm reports that her son intends to transfer from Georgia, Fields’ stepmother said she could not. But she also didn’t deny them.
“I’m not at liberty to discuss anything,” Jo Ann Claudrick Fields said via telephone Monday night. “We’re not confirming or denying anything. We haven’t made a decision.”
Fields’ stepmother was responding to questions about a USA Today report by Dan Wolken late Monday night quoting anonymous sources that the freshman quarterback intends to leave Georgia seeking a transfer. Using the word “we” several times, it appeared the family was together discussing the situation.
TRENDING STORIES:
The fact that she said a decision hasn’t been made is a development. Fields told DawgNation after the SEC Championship Game that he was happy at Georgia, loved his teammates and planned to continue to compete with Jake Fromm for the starting quarterback’s job.
Justin Fields.. in his own words.. on his frustrations and his future— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 18, 2018
(this was post SEC Championship game.. only time media allowed to talk to him all season) pic.twitter.com/urvkkwtLDs
Fields, a 6-3, 230-pound freshman, has been practicing with the Bulldogs since Friday when they resumed preparations for the Sugar Bowl. He was taking snaps alongside Fromm on Monday afternoon, just as he has been all season.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}