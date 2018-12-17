Bowl games are measured by the swag they give out as much as the matchup.
The NCAA allows bowl games to award up to $550 in gifts to 125 members of each participating school. (Additionally, schools and conferences can award participants up $400 for postseason play.)
This year’s most gifted gifts, according to Sports Business Journal, are electronics. In previous seasons they have been watches and game consoles.
Here are what Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and other bowls with Georgia teams, will be handing out:
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (5:30 p.m., Dec. 15)
Georgia Southern and Eastern Michigan will receive access to a gift suite; a Fossil watch; a Samsonite rolling duffle bag; a beanie; and a Big Game football.
Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., Dec. 26)
Georgia Tech and Minnesota will receive a $175 Best Buy gift card; JBL wireless headphones; a life-sized Fathead decal for each participant of his likeness; a backpack; shirts; a mini helmet; and a football.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Noon, Dec. 29)
Florida and Michigan players will receive a $300 gift card; a Fossil watch; Mophie Powerstation XL; an Amazon Echo Dot; and a football.
Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (8:45 p.m., Jan. 1)
Georgia and Texas players will select items from a gift suite and receive a Fossil watch; a New Era cap; Rock ’Em socks; and specialty cufflinks - a first for a bowl game.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}