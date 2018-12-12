0 Two Atlanta-based companies were just named America's best places to work

Glassdoor recently unveiled its 2019 “Best Places to Work” report, giving two Atlanta-based companies some major bragging rights.

The ranking, based anonymously submitted employee reviews for more than 830,000 employers, compiles the most highly-rated businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany with laudable career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance.

Ratings are based on a 5-point scale. According to the report, the average company rating was 3.4.

For the U.S. list, Glassdoor researchers revealed the 100 best large companies to work for (1,000 or more employees) and the 50 best small and medium businesses (fewer than 1,000 employees).

Boston-based consulting firm Bain and Company (4.6) topped the list for best large U.S. workplaces, and Heap analytics company (4.9) from San Francisco earned the honors among small and mid-sized businesses.

Of the 150 U.S. companies recognized, two Atlanta-based workplaces made the cut.

Delta Air Lines, which boasts 10,000-plus employees and an annual revenue of more than $10 billion, came in at No. 28 among the 100 large companies. Its average employee rating was 4.4.

“The impressive legacy of Delta Air Lines, a longstanding leader in air travel, traces back to 1924, when Huff Daland Dusters was founded as the world's first aerial crop dusting organization,” Glassdoor researchers wrote about the company.

The airline, which was headquartered in Monroe at the time, launched its first passenger flights in 1929. It wasn’t until 1941 that Delta Air Lines moved to Atlanta. Today, it operates service to more global destinations than any other airline.

What employees love about working at Delta Air Lines: the culture and values, compensation, benefits and career opportunities. But its ratings for work/life balance and senior management dipped below 4.0 (3.8, 3.7 respectively). Still, 87 percent of employees said they would recommend working at Delta Air Lines to a friend.

The airline was also deemed one of America’s best companies to work for in a separate employee satisfaction ranking earlier this year.

Careers at Delta Air Lines.

With an average employee rating of 4.3, Northside Hospital is the second metro Atlanta company on Glassdoor’s list.

The three-hospital system of more than 1,800 physicians and 5,000 employees ranked 52nd among the best 100 large companies in America.

According to employees, Northside’s culture and values, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and career opportunities all make it a great place to work. In fact, 91 percent of employees said they would recommend Northside Hospital as an employer.

In May, the system was also honored as a Center of Excellence by the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation.

“The program’s hallmark standard ensures all patients receive genomic testing to monitor for specific disease states and determine potential targeted therapy options,” The AJC previously reported. “Additional standards include an individualized approach to care, patient access to new diagnostic tools and therapeutic techniques, and an emphasis on early detection and patient follow-up.”

Careers at Northside Hospital.

The top ten best places to work in 2019, according to Glassdoor:

The top five best small and medium companies to work for in 2019:

Read the full report at glassdoor.com.

