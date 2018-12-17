A man convicted and sentenced to death for killing a Cobb County Auburn student is now asking a judge for a completely new trial.
In 2008, Courtney Lockhart kidnapped Marietta-native Lauren Burk from her Auburn University campus apartment, forced her to undress as he drove her around and then shot her in the back as she tried to escape from the moving car. A judge later sentenced Lockhart to death in 2011.
Lockhart is now arguing that his defense team was so bad, he deserves a new trial.
We're inside the courtroom as a judge hears the arguments for a new trial, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke to Burk's parents last week, who said they are still haunted by the crime.
"He shot her in the back like a coward," Vivian Burk said. "She was trying to escape from a moving car and he made her undress. She was, you know, totally helpless."
We're in the Alabama courtroom as the man convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Cobb County Auburn student Lauren Burk is asking a judge for a new trial. pic.twitter.com/qUiz6fd0SA— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 17, 2018
A jury convicted Courtney Lockhart of Burk's kidnapping and murder, but it sentenced him to life. The judge overrode the recommendation (as is allowed under Alabama law) and sentenced him to death.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 17, 2018
Word is, Lockhart's attorneys are trying to use this case to get Alabama's judicial override law overturned. We spoke with Burk's parents as they entered the courtroom. They want the death penalty to stand. pic.twitter.com/9KNI84rLrp— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 17, 2018
