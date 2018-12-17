  • Man convicted of killing Cobb County college student asks judge for new trial

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    A man convicted and sentenced to death for killing a Cobb County Auburn student is now asking a judge for a completely new trial. 

    In 2008, Courtney Lockhart kidnapped Marietta-native Lauren Burk from her Auburn University campus apartment, forced her to undress as he drove her around and then shot her in the back as she tried to escape from the moving car. A judge later sentenced Lockhart to death in 2011.

    Lockhart is now arguing that his defense team was so bad, he deserves a new trial.  

    We're inside the courtroom as a judge hears the arguments for a new trial, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke to Burk's parents last week, who said they are still haunted by the crime.

    "He shot her in the back like a coward," Vivian Burk said. "She was trying to escape from a moving car and he made her undress. She was, you know, totally helpless."

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories