Boy Scout collapses during lock-in; parents say 'heroic' Scouts tried to save him

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A local family is mourning a high school freshman who collapsed during a Boy Scout lock-in. The teen's parents told Channel 2 Action News other Scouts tried to save their son.
The incident happened last week at Marietta First Baptist Church.
Clint and Margaret Fletcher, the parents of 15-year-old Vaughn Fletcher, told Channel 2 Cobb County bureau chief Chris Jose the other Boy Scouts in his troop jumped in, performed CPR and called 911 to help their son.
"Boy Scout Troop 144 are heroes. Every single one of them," Clint Fletcher said, fighting back tears.
