  • Parents of murdered Auburn University student furious killer wants new trial

    By: Richard Elliot

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The parents of a Marietta teenager murdered at Auburn University in 2008 are furious the man convicted of killing her has asked for a new trial.

    Courtney Lockhart was convicted of killing Lauren Burk after robbing and kidnapping her from her campus apartment. Investigators say he forced her to undress as he drove her around and then shot her in the back as she tried to escape from a moving car. 

    Lockheart is now claiming his defense attorneys were so bad he deserves a new trial. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot sat down with Burk's parents, who think it is unfair he keeps getting appeals. 

