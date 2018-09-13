Anheuser Busch, other breweries swap beer for water before storm

Beer icon Anheuser-Busch has once again switched from beer production to canning water for communities that will be impacted by severe weather.
Emergency drinking water is being canned at the Cartersville, Georgia, brewery and will be shipped to wholesale partners who will then distribute it to the American Red Cross, South Carolina National Guard and other local groups to get the water to those who need it, the company announced Wednesday.
Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has shipped more than 79 million cans of water to communities in the U.S. impacted by natural disasters.
But Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only one changing beer into water.
Blue Blaze Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina, has also changed focus from hops and barley to H2O.
The local brewery filled its brewing tanks with water after the tanks were cleaned and sanitized, the company announced via Twitter.
Filled up our tanks with fresh, filtered water should anyone in the community need any. We also have some kegs cleaned & sanitized on standby ready to fill w/ water should any businesses w/ draft systems need water, too. Give a buzz or swing by if u or anybody u know needs any. pic.twitter.com/NWNiBrOR0z— Blue Blaze Brewing (@BlueBlazeBrew) September 13, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}