Study links hair care products for black women to serious health problems

Many hair care products used by black women contain chemicals linked to serious health problems according to a recent study. The study looked at hot oil treatment, anti-frizz polish, leave-in conditioner, root stimulator, hair lotion and relaxer. Some of the products contained chemicals linked to cancer and fibroids, and most of the time the chemicals weren’t listed on the labels.
“I always loved beautiful hair. My great-grandmother had these long braids that came down to her waist. It was snow white and I just remember brushing her hair,” Robin Groover who founded Too Groovy Salon in Northeast Atlanta told us.
Groover has been styling hair since the late 1980s, a time when black women commonly used relaxer, hair oil and root stimulator that contain a lot of chemicals.
“I noticed that all my hair that I grew out when I was young was missing. Then I realized everybody hair was missing, and I was like what is this about?” said Groover.
A recent study by the Silent Spring Institute found 45 chemicals that can disrupt a woman’s hormones or are associated with asthma in 18 hair products tested. The chemicals are linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and fibroids.
“I’m unfortunately going to start off with the bad news, and that is that 84 percent of the chemicals that we detected actually weren’t listed on the ingredient label,” said Silent Spring Institute researcher Jessica Helm.
