ALERT! Common nasal spray recalled due to 'microbiological contamination'

A Florida-based manufacturing company is recalling thousands of CVS-branded nasal decongestants after learning of a microbiological contamination, according to an alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Product Quest Manufacturing is recalling nearly 17,000 .5-ounce bottles of CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist that were distributed nationwide after learning of a Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination, officials said.
According to company officials, “Repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life-threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immuno-compromised.”
The affected nasal sprays come in white bottles with orange labels that say “Sinus Relief” in white and “CVS Health” on the top left side. The decongestants have a UPC code of 50428432365. They also have Lot No. 173089J and an expiry date of 09/19 printed on the side of the spray’s carton.
No illnesses have been associated with the contamination, however, consumers have been asked to stop using the decongestants and return them to the places from where they were purchased. Product Quest Manufacturing is also notifying customers and arranging for the return and replacement of the decongestants, officials said.
