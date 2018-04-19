0 911 operator sentenced to jail, probation for hanging up on emergency calls

She was supposed to be the connection between residents and emergency services, but instead of speaking to callers to the Harris County 911 center, she hung up on them. Creshanda Williams found out this week she will be spending time in jail and on probation for not dispatching help.

Williams was found guilty of interference with emergency telephone calls, KTRK reported.

The investigation of Williams’ calls started after Jim Moten said he dialed 911 after seeing two vehicles speeding. He thought his call was dropped after 45 seconds. The call wasn’t dropped, he was hung up on. Court documents said that Williams was the person who answered Moten’s call and hung up, saying “Ain’t nobody got time for this. For real.”

TRENDING STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.