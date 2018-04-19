Body found near I-75/85 and Langford Parkway

Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found dead on the road near Interstate 75/85 and Langford Parkway in northwest Atlanta.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Spenser told Channel 2 Action News police are not sure how the person got in the road or if it is a man or woman.
The injuries indicate the person may have been hit by a car, he said.
