  • Body found near I-75/85 and Langford Parkway

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    Atlanta police are investigating after a person was found dead on the road near Interstate 75/85 and Langford Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

    We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to investigators for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Spenser told Channel 2 Action News police are not sure how the person got in the road or if it is a man or woman.

    The injuries indicate the person may have been hit by a car, he said.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found near I-75/85 and Langford Parkway

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI: Man stabbed deputy twice at sheriff's office before being shot dead

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 teens arrested in connection with 17-year-old death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smash-and-grab thieves target gas station for third time in a week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest teen wanted in violent Cobb County home invasion