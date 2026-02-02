SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School districts decide to go virtual, close Monday

ATLANTA — As snow covered the ground across north Georgia, several school district has decided not to have students on the road Monday morning.

Some school districts have opted to go to virtual learning on Monday.

Other districts say they will decide whether to change their Monday schedules on Sunday.

Some, like Atlanta Public Schools, have decided to go ahead and have a normal school day Monday.

The school district noted, “Forecasts indicate very cold conditions during the early morning hours throughout the week, so please remind students and families of the importance of dressing warmly and being prepared for the conditions.”

Channel 2 Action News will keep updating this list as more changes are announced.

CLOSED:

Banks County Schools

Clarke County School District

Habersham County Schools

Social Circle City Schools

Walton County Schools

White County Schools

VIRTUAL:

Buford City Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Gainesville City Schools

Gilmer County Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Hall County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Madison County Schools

Rabun County Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools

