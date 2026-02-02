SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School districts decide to go virtual, close Monday

ATLANTA — As snow covered the ground across north Georgia, several school district has decided not to have students on the road Monday morning.
Some school districts have opted to go to virtual learning on Monday.
Other districts say they will decide whether to change their Monday schedules on Sunday.
Some, like Atlanta Public Schools, have decided to go ahead and have a normal school day Monday.
The school district noted, “Forecasts indicate very cold conditions during the early morning hours throughout the week, so please remind students and families of the importance of dressing warmly and being prepared for the conditions.”
Channel 2 Action News will keep updating this list as more changes are announced.
CLOSED:
- Banks County Schools
- Clarke County School District
- Habersham County Schools
- Social Circle City Schools
- Walton County Schools
- White County Schools
VIRTUAL:
- Buford City Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Gainesville City Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Rabun County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Union County Schools
