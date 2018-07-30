  • 3D gun blueprints: Release of printable firearm downloads blocked in Pennsylvania

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - You will not be able to download a printable gun in Pennsylvania.

    Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police were in federal court this weekend to prevent a Texas company from giving Pennsylvanians access to 3D printable gun downloads.

    The move also prevents the company from uploading any new 3D gun files.

    Democrats in Washington, D.C., have been working on new legislation to restrict people from publishing gun-making blueprints online, which could be available as soon as Wednesday.

