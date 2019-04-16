0 Will it be a Perdue, Abrams showdown in 2020 for Senate? Both weigh in

ATLANTA - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams says she will decide soon if she will run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

The incumbent, Sen. David Perdue said he’s ready for whoever runs against him.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot sat down with both of them Tuesday where they covered not only the potential matchup, but also hurricane relief for Georgia.

"The road to socialism is not going to run through Georgia,” Perdue told Elliot Tuesday morning. “Whoever is the candidate here, is going to be nothing but a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and these radical views that are being proposed by these presidential candidates."

When asked how she thought Perdue was doing as a senator, Abrams told Elliot, “I think he’s been mediocre.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Abrams said she still hasn’t made up her mind about taking on Perdue in 2020.

“Should I run for the Senate it will be because I believe I would be the best senator, that I could serve all of Georgia, that I could use this national platform to lift our state and to lift the people of our state, and I could do a good job serving our country in concert with 99 other Americans,” Abrams said.

The delay in getting hurricane aid to South Georgia farmers could be one of the top campaign topics next year.

Elliot asked Perdue and Abrams about the impasse between congressional Republicans and Democrats over hurricane relief. Each one blamed the other side.

“You have to ask the Democrats. I’m not, I’m the least partisan guy in Washington, but I have to tell you, this is nothing but Democratic obstructionism right now blocking aid to our farmers,” Perdue said.

“Republicans control the governorship. They control the Senate. They control the White House. They should be able to say we can help everyone,” Abrams said.

Abrams name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for president and vice president.

She told Elliot that she’ll make the decision on a possible Senate run very soon.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.