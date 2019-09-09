Isakson in first interview since announcing resignation: 'I'm not done yet'

ATLANTA - In his first interview since announcing he would be resigning by the end of the year, Sen. Johnny Isakson tells Channel 2 Action News that he wants Georgians to know loud and clear, "I'm not done yet."
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant sat down one-on-one with Isakson Monday in his office.
Isakson's 45-year political career is set to end on Dec.31and he told Diamant he has a long list of unfinished business he plans to work though.
During the interview, the senator opened up about the toll a series of recent health issues has taken on him.
"My body was telling me it wasn't going to be long before I couldn't do everything I needed to do to represent the people of Georgia, and I knew if I couldn't give them 100 percent, and couldn't give them all I had, then I needed to get out of the way so somebody could," Isakson said.
Diamant's interview with Isakson covered a lot of ground.
