15-year-old shot while trying to rob man, police say; neighbors describe aftermath

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police say they’re still collecting video and interviews in the death of a 15-year-old.

The teen was shot and killed by someone he was trying to rob, according to investigators.

Saba Talib says her Ring camera captured the moments police arrived along Turman Ave SE around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“It looked like they were just trying to revive the kid,” Talib told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

She like many others are in shock, including the woman who called 911 who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns.

“It doesn’t make sense because it happened so fast,” said the 911 caller. “When I came home he was dead, I wasn’t gone but for 10 minutes.”

Atlanta Police say they responded to the call for the 15 year-old who was shot at the same time a call about a robbery came in nearby.

The 15-year-old died at the scene. Investigators say they believe he was attempting to rob a man when the man shot him.

Witnesses said they were there as police found a weapon on the teen’s body.

“The police did pull off a gun from him,” one witness said.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

It’s not clear if that shooter will face charges. Police continue to look for evidence.

“Keep guns out of children’s hands,” Talib said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group