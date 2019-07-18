Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson hospitalized after falling at D.C. apartment

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson is in the hospital after he fell at his D.C. apartment.
According to his office, Isakson suffered a fractured rib.
His spokesperson Amanda Maddox says the senator is "in pain, but resting and doing well."
Maddox released the following statement Wednesday night:
“Senator Isakson was admitted to George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night after falling in his apartment and suffering four fractured ribs. He is in pain, but resting and doing well. Senator Isakson looks forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.”
